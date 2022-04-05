Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Destroying Turkey & Other Countries' Ships Stationed At Mariupol

On Tuesday, as the ongoing military conflict between warring Moscow and Kyiv entered its 41st day, Russian media has claimed that Ukraine has been destroying ships belonging to Turkey and other nations, stationed at Mariupol. A Turkish ship named 'Azburg' under the Dominican Republic flag was set on fire in the Mariupol port, following which heavy smoke was detected, confirmed the Donetsk People's Republic. The development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently asserted that Turkey had expressed willingness to evacuate injured and slain Mariupol defenders from the Berdyansk region.

On April 2, it was learned that Turkey is set to deploy vessels to Ukraine in a bid to evacuate its civilians and the injured Armed Forces members from Mariupol. The city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for five weeks, holds significance as it is key to the control of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy avers Turkey willing to help Mariupol in evacuation efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated that Turkey had expressed willingness to evacuate injured and slain Mariupol defenders from the Berdyansk region. Addressing Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy informed that the Russian administration has not given their consent for evacuating Mariupol defenders, as per reports. Zelenskyy further added that Turkey is willing to take the injured and killed people by ship from Berdyansk and stressed that it is "impossible" to reach Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in a Telegram post, announced that seven humanitarian corridors will be opened on Tuesday, according to Associated Press. The seven humanitarian corridors that will be opened will include Ukraine's Mariupol and Russian armed forces-controlled Berdyansk. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated that the humanitarian corridors will also be opened from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske in Luhansk.