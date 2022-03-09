As shelling in parts of Ukraine intensified amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia on Tuesday agreed to provide humanitarian corridors to evacuate stranded civilians from the war zones. Following the announcement, Russia has now claimed that Ukraine was disrupting the plan to open the humanitarian corridors. Russia accused the Ukrainian side of causing constant disruptions amid cease-fire.

Moscow informed that the Russian Federation declared a cease-fire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from 10:00 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 9 while accusing Ukraine of causing disruptions. The Russian Embassy in India in a statement said that it was ready to open the corridors, “Despite constant disruptions by the Ukrainian side… taking into account the humanitarian situation caused by outrages and lawlessness on the part of nationalists, as well as in order to ensure the safety of civilians and foreign citizens.”

Despite constant disruptions by the Ukrainian side of measures to open humanitarian corridors, from 12.30 IST on March 9, 2022, Russia declares cease-fire & is ready to provide humanitarian corridors.

According to the Russian envoy statement, the Russian Federation declared a cease-fire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on March 9. In the statement, the Russian embassy listed safe corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and other settlements in agreement with the Ukrainian side. The allegation of Ukraine not siding with Russia’s attempt at opening safe corridors comes as part of a long line of the blame game.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the failure of safe corridors

Both Moscow and Kyiv have continued to blame the failure to provide a humanitarian corridor on each other on Tuesday. While Russian forces said their counterparts prohibited civilians from leaving Mariupol last Saturday, Ukrainian troops claimed that the evacuation effort failed due to Russia's violation of the ceasefire that was agreed upon.

"Due to the failure and inability of the Ukrainian side to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors, the situation in a large number of settlements on almost the entire territory of Ukraine, primarily in such cities as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, is rapidly deteriorating and has acquired the character of a humanitarian catastrophe," the Russian embassy in India said in a statement released on Facebook on Tuesday. Zelenskyy had earlier alleged that the invading troops from Russia continued attacks on Ukraine despite humanitarian corridors being opened.

Russia delivers 430 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday delivered 430 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to its Twitter handle to announce that the Ministry of Emergency Situations had delivered humanitarian aid. According to the ministry, the cargo included food, essentials, clothes and household chemicals. The development comes as Russia's attack on Ukraine continued for the 13th day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbass region on February 24.

