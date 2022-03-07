Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Failing To Create Suitable Conditions For Humanitarian Corridor

Alleging Ukraine of not fulfilling its commitments with regards to organizing humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol, Russia on Sunday said that Kyiv failed to create conditions for the humanitarian corridor. The ministry said that Russia made another attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Sunday. On the other hand, Ukraine's General Headquarters had claimed that the Russian Army was 'mercilessly' firing in civilian neighbourhoods situated in Kyiv's Irpin region.

“Russia created all conditions for setting up a humanitarian corridor. We have to conclude that the Ukrainian side did not fulfill its obligations,” the ministry was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.

Ukraine asks Russia to cease-fire again for humanitarian corridors

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently demanded that Russia must immediately cease-fire again and allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Kuleba spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and made appeals for Russia to stop the ongoing war that has claimed civilian lives. United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had also earlier emphasized the need to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine. "It is time to establish a ceasefire and return to the passive dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," the UN chief had ordered while addressing the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine claims Russia 'mercilessly' firing during evacuation

Sharing videos of an evacuation being carried out in Irpin, Ukraine alleged that a significant number of residents were still stuck in basements due to Russia's military offensive in residential areas.

Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war.

Russia Ukraine war

On Sunday, protests spanned from Siberia to St. Petersburg, with dozens of Russians taking to the streets in different cities. According to OVD-Info, a rights group that tracks political arrests, a total of 1,558 people were detained in 43 Russian cities on Sunday, part of nearly 10,000 people detained since Feb. 24.