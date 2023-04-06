Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling In Melitopol, Destroying Critical Infrastructure

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow claimed that the Ukrainian forces are continuing their shelling in the city of Melitopol to disrupt the Russian troop supplies. On Thursday, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia Movement Vladimir Rogov told the Russian news outlet Tass that the constant shelling by the Ukrainian forces is also affecting the civilian infrastructure in the city. On Wednesday, it was reported that several explosions took place in the Ukrainian city, which is also considered the “Gateway” of the Crimean peninsula which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

"Shelling attacks on infrastructure sites, including energy, water and transport facilities, namely a locomotive depot, are part of preparations for the Ukrainian armed forces’ counteroffensive,” Rogov told Tass. Each of these problems increases the load on transport hubs and motor roads. When supplies are delivered by trucks, it affects the speed, effectiveness and volumes of supplies. Security can be ensured when the necessary civilian and military goods are delivered on time," he added. Earlier, the Russian emergency services reported earlier that Russian air defences had intercepted six HIMARS rockets fired at Melitopol on Thursday.

Amid the constant attack, Russia eyes counterattack

According to Tass, over the past 10 days, the Ukrainian city has been attacked severely multiple times. Amid the constant aggression from Ukrainian forces, the Russian forces have warned their archnemesis of a counter-attack. On Wednesday, the ousted Ukrainian mayor of Melitpol in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region stated that a blast took place in this Ukrainian city which was later occupied by Russia. “Collaborators of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region have sounded the alarm,” said Ivan Fedorov. “It turns out that the orcs are abandoning ‘their own’,” he further added as per the report by Telegraph. Melitopol is one of the biggest cities in Ukraine to fall to the Russian forces since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. According to Telegraph, the Wednesday explosion came just a week after a Ukrainian artillery or missile, struck and destroyed a railway depot and power lines in Melitpol causing immense harm to the city's critical infrastructure.