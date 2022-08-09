Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of attempting to hold the European region "hostage" as it blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia's foreign ministry in a statement claimed that it intends for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the nuclear plant, but that the Ukrainian forces and the Kyiv's government were blocking a potential visit.

Russia has long been urging the international community, in various contexts and at various levels, to strongly condemn the Kyiv's regime’s incessant military strikes against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), while using increasingly destructive weapons systems, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Aug 8.

"They [Ukraine] is taking the whole of Europe hostage and are not against setting fire to it for the sake of their Nazi idols," Zakharova stressed. "It is impossible to ignore the obvious: the situation is growing more dangerous by the hour," she furthermore warned.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of keeping away IAEA from Zaporizhzhia

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that it is aware of IAEA Director General’s intention to go through with the planned visit to the plant. She reminded that just a few weeks ago, Russia "did everything necessary for a successful visit." "There can be no complaints against us in this regard. The fact that this international mission was never accomplished is entirely on Kyiv, as it is the only player that has a reason to keep the IAEA away from Zaporizhzhia," said Zakharova at a briefing.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's operator had earlier warned that the Russian troops have violated safety rules and are jeopardizing the safety of the nuclear plant that they occupied during the initial month of the war. According to Energoatom, Putin’s forces had taken passes from employees of the nuclear plant, located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar and none of the soldiers wore protective clothes as they marched through the plant, and violated several nuclear safety rules.

Russia that launched an all out invasion of Kyiv labellng it a military campaign aimed to "de-nazify" Ukraine has accused Ukraine of a false flag provocation to blame the Russia forces of killing the civilians later. While Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of attempting a regime change and toppling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government by seizing Ukraine's eastern and southern territory, Russia rejects such allegations.