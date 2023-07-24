Russia Accuses Ukraine Of 'terrorist' Drone Attack On Moscow, No Casualties Reported

Russia on Monday blamed Ukraine for a 'terrorist attack' after two drones 'crashed' in Moscow. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, two Ukrainian drones were "suppressed and crashed" during the early hours of Monday morning. However, there have been no reports of casualties, according to TASS.

Notably, this Ukrainian drone attack comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised a "retaliation" against Russia in response to the strike on a cathedral in Odesa. In the Russian strike at the Odeasa church, one person was killed and more than 20 were injured.

Drone attack this morning in Moscow. One drone hit a building in Komsomolsky Prospekt which is just across the Russian military intelligence (GRU) headquarter. Police has cordoned off the area.



Source: https://t.co/xh9vvqrJT5#Moscow #Russia pic.twitter.com/0CAuE6h0KX — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) July 24, 2023

Russian mayor confirms drone attack

Drone attacks on two non-residential buildings was reported at about 4:00 a.m (Moscow time) in Moscow, said Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. The Russian mayor confirmed the attack on his Telegram channel on July 24. According to a rescue response team official, a drone was downed at 17, Komsomolsky Prospekt in central Moscow, and another drone hit an office building on Prospekt Likhacheva in southern Moscow.

While sharing the details of the attack, the mayor wrote, "Drone attacks on two non-residential buildings were registered at about 4:00 a.m. today, causing no major damage or casualties. All emergency services are working at the scene."

Ukraine needs 'full-fledged sky shield', says Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has called for more air defence systems "for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities".

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine needs a full-fledged sky shield – this is the only way to defeat Russian missile terror. We have already shown that we can shoot down even the Russian missiles that the terrorists boasted about."

"Thanks to the help of our partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives. But we need more air defense systems for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities. The world must not get used to Russian terror – terror must be defeated. And it is possible!"