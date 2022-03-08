Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Threatening Civilians Willing To Enter Russian Territory At UNSC

Amid the worsening of the Russia Ukraine war, Moscow has now slammed Kyiv for the failure of humanitarian corridors. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, during an address to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), alleged that Ukraine was sabotaging their own people and infrastructure to show Russia in the bad shade. He accused the Ukrainian government of preventing civilians to leave their land as the war escalates.

Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia was speaking at a UNSC meeting on Monday when he said that the Ukrainian government was preventing its people from leaving the country. He alleged that the Ukrainian troops were destroying their own buildings and were placing heavy military equipment in residential areas against the Ukrainian people’s interest. Russia accused Ukraine of ignoring the refugees in the war-torn region and added that the Putin regime was deploying temporary accommodation points for civilians arriving from Ukraine.

Alleging that the Ukraine government was not letting people leave the country, Russia said, “The Kyiv regime by all available and inaccessible methods prevents the exit of willing civilians and foreigners to Russia because it is afraid that people, once free, will tell the truth about the actions of Ukraine radicals. As do those people who managed to escape from their hands.”

Russia at UNSC accuses Ukrainian forces of destroying its buildings

Furthermore, the Russian envoy alleged that the Kyiv regime was attacking its own buildings and civilian areas to paint Russia in a bad colour during the war. “Ukraine radicals show their true face more and more every day. Local residents report that having driven out the entire staff of the maternity hospital in Mariupol, #ВСУ they equipped a firing position in it. They completely destroyed one of the kindergartens in the city,” Nebenzia said at the UN meeting.

“Declaring the impossibility of evacuating Ukrainian citizens to Russia, Ukraine ignores the fact of the presence of refugees in the regions of Russia. We are deploying temporary accommodation points. All of them are ready for individual work with civilians arriving from Ukraine,” the Russian envoy said. “Placing heavy military equipment, including air defence systems, MLRS and cannon artillery in densely populated areas has already become the rule for Ukraine national battalions,” he added.

“Attempts by local residents to protest and demand the withdrawal of equipment are severely suppressed by the threat of the use of weapons,” Nebenzia said. He further said that the Ukraine troops were threatening its people from speaking out and was intimidating civilians and foreigners with weapons. He said that the Ukrainian people were being denied of using the humanitarian corridor by the troops, who threatens to shoot anyone going to Russia.

India asserts humanitarian action shouldn't be politicised

India on Monday raised concern about the worsening situation in Kyiv and stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously. Speaking at the UN Security Council, India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti informed that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. He also went on to say that the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserve immediate and urgent attention.

Image: AP/ TWITTER