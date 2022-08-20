Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Using 'poisonous Substances' Against Its Troops In Zaporizhzhia

Russia has accused Ukraine of making use of "poisonous substances" against Russian armed forces in Zaporizhzhia. Russian Defence Ministry in a massive allegation remarked that the Ukrainian government had approved a "terrorist act" by using "chemical poisons" against Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia and Vasilyevka. In a post on Telegram, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the evidence of "chemical terrorism" carried out by Ukraine authorities will "soon" be sent to Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) through Russia's permanent mission.

In the Telegram post, the Defence Ministry elaborated that Moscow's troops in Zaporizhzhia and Vasilyevka were taken to a military hospital with signs of severe poisoning on July 31. According to the Ministry, a poisonous substance botulinum toxin type B was found in the body of Russian military personnel. It stated that the specialists from the Main Research and Testing Institute of Military Medicine of the Russian Defence Ministry carried out additional analyses to find the cause of the poisoning.

According to Russia, the specialists confirmed the presence of "organic poison of artificial origin - botulinum toxin type B." The ministry has revealed that it is preparing documents related to the result of all the analyses carried out in the matter which will further be given to the OPCW. It added that an additional investigation was also being conducted on the poisoning of the head of the provisional administration of the Kherson region V Saldo with alleged chemical warfare agents.

"July 31 this year Russian servicemen who performed tasks in the area of ​​​​the village of Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye region, were taken to a military hospital with signs of severe poisoning. As a result of the survey, a poisonous substance, botulinum toxin type B, was found in the body of military personnel," Russian Defence Ministry said in a post on Telegram. "Evidence of chemical terrorism by the Kyiv regime will soon be formally forwarded to the OPCW through the permanent mission of Russia," it added.

Ukraine claims nine people injured in Russian shelling

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian forces have beefed up their efforts to take control of one of the cities in eastern Ukraine. The authorities stated that at least nine people were injured after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv which damaged balconies and blew out windows on Saturday, August 20, according to AP. Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim has said that nine people were injured, including four children have been injured due to the attack on Saturday. An apartment building and private homes were damaged in Voznesensk.

