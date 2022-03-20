Russia Accuses Ukraine's Azov Battalion Of Attacking US Facilities, Then 'blaming Moscow'

Kremlin has accused Ukraine’s Azov Battalion of attacking US diplomats and pinning the blame on Russian military troops. On Friday, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that reports of Russian troops attacking diplomatic facilities of the western countries were a “False-flag operation” by Ukrainian extremists. “Be careful - another provocation and false-flag operation by Ukrainian radicals is in the making! - don’t tell us we didn’t warn you! Polyanskiy said in a Twitter statement.

He backed his stance by adding that one officer of the Ukrainian military who voluntarily surrendered to Russia said that the attacks were planned by militants of the Azov National Battalion in Lviv. However, he said that the Zelenskyy regime was planning to present it as a “targeted attack by Russian armed forces.” It is pertinent to note here that Azov National Battalion is a right-wing extremist, neo-Nazi, a formerly paramilitary unit of the National Guard of Ukraine. It operates from Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Be careful - another provocation and false-flag operation by Ukrainian radicals is in the making! ⁦@USAmbUN⁩ ⁦@UKUN_NewYork⁩ - don’t tell us we didn’t warn you! pic.twitter.com/QyixnsQ6Al — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 20, 2022

Russian invasion continues for fourth week

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities, on Friday, said that they had temporarily lost access to the Sea of Azov as the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for the fourth week. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday as their invasion of the former Soviet state continued for the fourth week. Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks now, continues to bear the brunt of Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

Experts have opined that if Mariupol falls, it would mark a significant battleground victory for Russian troops, who are largely bogged down outside major cities. The city would allow Moscow to build a direct link between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Eastern Ukrainian regions, controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

On Saturday, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the nearest forces that could assist Mariupol’s defenders were already struggling against “the overwhelming force of the enemy” at least 100 kilometres (60 miles) away. “There is currently no military solution to Mariupol. That is not only my opinion, that is the opinion of the military,” he said.

