Russia Accuses US & NATO Of Vast Military Buildup In Arctic, Says 'Will Not Stay Silent'

Amid the ongoing war, Russia has now accused the United States and NATO of extensive military buildup in the arctic region. Moscow asserted it has much less military presence in the region as compared to the intergovernmental military alliance between 30 member states. However, this time, the aggressor warned it would not stay silent over the matter and articulated to restore the regions it had lost during the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). According to the Russian Northern fleet commander, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev, the number of exercises conducted by the US and NATO has increased tremendously in the past seven years. As per Moiseyev, the military exercise has nearly doubled since 2015. Also, he underscored that it was not Moscow which has been extensively militarising the region.

"The foreign military presence and the number of US and NATO military exercises aimed at deterring Russia in the region continue to grow in the arctic region. The number of exercises conducted by the US and NATO has increased tremendously in the past seven years. Between December 2021 and May 2022, at least nine operational command training activities of national and combined NATO forces were conducted in the region," he claimed.

The commander said that Moscow will act according to the national interest, if needed. Further, he accused the NATO membership bid of the two Nordic nations- Sweden and Finland-- as an illustration of how the US-backed military alliance desperately expanded their presence in the arctic region. Earlier, the same was echoed by Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, during a press conference on May 20.

Russia to build new air bases in arctic, says Commander

On Wednesday, June 1, Moiseyev said that the Russian Northern Fleet will receive two new and seven reconstructed air bases, which will expand the anti-access/area denial area (A2/AD) in the fleet's command responsibility zone in the Arctic. "The development and construction of the air base network in the Arctic zone continue. The 2030 plan for the development of the air base network of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation includes the construction of two (Nagurskoye, Temp) and reconstruction of seven air bases (Severomorsk-1, Severomorsk-2, Severomorsk-3, Rogachevo, Talagi, Kipelovo), including one seaplane base (Safonovo)," news agency Sputnik quoted Moiseyev as saying during a presser.

Image: US Department of Defense/AP