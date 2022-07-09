With the new aid package, the US is only trying to drag the ongoing conflict with Ukraine "at any cost", said the Russian embassy in the US. In a statement, the embassy also alleged that Washington is compensating casualties among Ukrainian nationalists and troops by amplifying the flow of security assistance to the war-torn country.

"This decision is based on Washington's fierce desire to drag out the conflict at any cost and by using weapons' supplies, to compensate for increasing multiple casualties among the nationalist battalions and Ukrainian troops," the statement by the Russian embassy in the US said, as quoted by TASS.

US announces new military aid for Ukraine

The United States on Tuesday announced fresh military assistance for Ukraine worth $400 million. The tranche will have latest set of gear and supplies, including 1,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery built for greater precision. "This is a new type [of] 155 mm artillery ammunition. It has greater precision. It offers Ukraine precise ... capability for specific targets. It will save ammunition. It will be more effective due to the precision. It's a further evolution in our support for Ukraine in this battle in the Donbas," the US Department of Defence mentioned, citing a senior official.

The latest package also includes four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), some tactical vehicles, demolition munitions, spare parts, and other equipment. "From a security assistance perspective, this is a steady drumbeat now, and it is a long-term commitment to Ukraine," the official added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to US president Joe Biden for the new aid package. "Truly grateful to 🇺🇸 President @POTUS, the 🇺🇸 people for continuing effective support of 🇺🇦 in countering Russia's aggression. More #HIMARS, 155mm shells are our priority needs. It is what helps us press on the enemy. We appreciate the 🇺🇸 support! Let's go to victory together!" Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

US aid to Ukraine

The 15th package of assistance comes atop $820 million assistance to Ukraine signed earlier this month. The US Department of Defence (DoD) detailed that the aid package will include modern surface-to-air missile systems and counter artillery radar. The 14th tranche forwarded by the US also comprises additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; and four additional counter-artillery radars. These critical capabilities will help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression, the DoD said in a statement.

With this, the US has now committed over $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $6.9 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24, the US DoD noted. Meanwhile, Washington has overall committed more than $8.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014.

Image: AP/@USDefence.gov