Russia Accuses US Of Being 'complicit' In Civilian Deaths By Sending Cluster Bombs To Kyiv

After the United States made a historic announcement of sending cluster munition to Ukraine, Russia lambasted the Biden administration for taking such measures. On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that initiatives like this will make Washington ‘complicit’ in the deaths of countless people in the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Sputnik reported. The remarks came from the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The Russian diplomat emphasised that by supplying the lethal munition to Ukraine, Pentagon is seeking to prolong this conflict that has already led to the loss of countless lives. She insisted that Kyiv’s promise to use the ammunition “responsibly” are “worthless”. "As it happens every time when more lethal US-NATO weapons systems are provided to Ukraine, civilians will be the ones to suffer," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday. "By supplying cluster munitions, Washington will effectively be an accomplice in the mining of territory, and will fully share the responsibility for those who die from explosions, including Russian and Ukrainian children,” she reiterated at a press briefing.

Russia’s upper house calls the initiative a ‘Terrorist Method’

Just moments ahead of Zakharova’s press briefing, Russia’s Upper House Defence Committee called the initiative a “terrorist method”. The chair of the Federation Council’s (upper chamber of Russia’s parliament, the Federal Assembly) Committee on Defense and Security, Viktor Bondarev, said that the move by the US will prompt Russia to take response measures. "Cluster munitions are prohibited by international law (2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions). Russia, like the US, has not ratified this convention. The US is running out of conventional ammo. Civilians are suffering from the use of cluster munitions," Bondarev said in a statement as per the report by Sputnik. He then went on to call the situation a ‘terrorist method of warfare’. "The protection of citizens of the Russian Federation is a priority for the state authorities of Russia, and in the event of the use of cluster munitions by Ukraine, the Federation Council may discuss this topic," the Russian official furthered.

Is this the first time Cluster bombs are being used in the war?

It is important to note that catastrophic cluster bombs have been used in the Russia-Ukraine war before. Both Russians and Ukrainians have used the munitions ever since the beginning of the raging Russia-Ukriane war. According to CNN, in recent months, Kyiv has started using cluster bombs that were provided by Turkey. However, the Zelenskyy administration is taking Washington’s help hoping that this would open doors for more ammunition for Western-provided artillery and ammunition