Russia Accuses US Of Expanding Its Military Biological Potentials Worldwide

Russia on Wednesday accused the United States of expanding its military biological potentials by taking advantage of the loophole in the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) treaty. At a state press briefing, the Head of the radiation, chemical, and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kirillov, on Wednesday, April 6 said that the United States military headquarters Pentagon operated as many as 336 identified Biolabs in at least 30 states outside its national jurisdiction.

Citing evidence found by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Kirillov claimed, “using gaps in international legislation, the US administration is consistently building up its military biological potential in various regions of the world."

Russian Defense ministry has accused Washington of operating Pentagon-controlled "biolabs" in Ukraine that conducted research on dangerous biowarfare weapons. The allegations backed by China came just two weeks into Vladimir Putin's invasion of the neighbouring EU allied nation. "According to data released by the US, it has 26 bio-labs and other related facilities in Ukraine, over which the US Department of Defense has absolute control," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry had said during a news conference.

"All dangerous pathogens in Ukraine must be stored in these labs and all research activities are led by the US side. Without US approval, no information shall be released to the public,” said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

China's Foreign Ministry echoed Russian counterpart Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova’s claims made at a separate state press briefing, that Russian troops sent for what Kremlin describes “special military operation” in Ukraine found evidence that Ukrainians and US were carrying out "military biological programs”. According to reports, a large number of dangerous viruses are stored in these facilities," Zhao said. "Russia has found during its military operations that the US uses these facilities to conduct bio-military plans.” China also asked the so called "relevant sides to ensure the safety of these labs.” "The US, in particular, as the party that knows the labs the best, should disclose specific information as soon as possible, including which viruses are stored and what research has been conducted," he continued further.

Russia on Wednesday parroted China’s narrative alleging that Washington operated biowarfare labs throughout the world and that the ones discovered in Ukraine were just "the tip of the iceberg.” Russian Defense Ministry official iterated figures disclosed earlier by China, as he emphasized that the US-controlled 336 biological labs in 30 countries.

'There are no DOD bio-weapon labs in Ukraine': US Department of Defense

While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed what he labelled as “conspiracy theories” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the claims “preposterous”. "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda,” Psaki said at a White House briefing. In response to Beijing’s comments, the US Department of Defense clarified that Washington’s military operated five biological research laboratories in Kyiv that focused on diagnostics, therapeutics, treatments, prevention, and vaccines.

After the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, Washington led efforts to secure and dismantle Soviet-era weapons of mass destruction. In 2005, Ukraine and the US signed a contract to prevent the "proliferation of technology, pathogens, and expertise that could be used in the development of biological weapons.”

"There are no DOD bio-weapon labs in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world," the US Department of Defense’s statement read. The international Biological Weapons Convention “effectively prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons,” it added. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby responded, "We are not developing biological or chemical weapons inside Ukraine. It's not happening."