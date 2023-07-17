Russia Actively Transferring Troops To Bakhmut Area, Says Commander Of AFU Ground Forces

Commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, on July 17 said that Russia is actively transferring troops in the beleaguered city of Bakhmut where fighting has intensified over the last week. The operational situation in the Eastern direction remains difficult, Syrsky said in a statement after his visit to the advanced positions of the Ukrainian troops on the frontline on Monday.

"In order to stop the offensive actions of our troops in the area of Bakhmut, the enemy [Russia] is actively transferring additional forces and means to this direction, the basis of which are parts of the airborne troops," Commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Syrsky, said. "At the same time, the enemy went on the offensive in Kupyansk direction, setting a goal to defeat our troops in Kupyansk area and continue the offensive deep into our battle formations," he added.

Fresh assaults begin in batteled 400-year-old city — Bakhmuth

Syrsky said that during his visit to the front, he interacted with several Ukrainian servicemen in each of the combat brigades operating in the Eastern direction. He honoured the best soldiers with awards, valuable gifts and certificates of cash prices. "Separately with the commanders, we worked out and made all the necessary decisions to stabilize the situation in Lyman's direction. All commanders understand the importance of the tasks set to destroy the enemy, continue offensive actions and keep the operational initiative on our side," said Syrsky.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a multiple-rocket launcher toward Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. Credit: AP

Fresh assaults have battered the 400-year-old city in eastern Ukraine in the Donetsk region that has witnessed Europe's bloodiest battle and troop losses since World World II. A senior Ukrainian defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity of record, told agencies that the battle has picked up pace in besieged fortress of Nakhmut once again as Ukrainian military is intensifying efforts to take control of part of a southeastern village that lies near the small settlements that Ukraine's forces recaptured in June."The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to regain lost positions in the northern part of Staromayorske," the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its analysis. Russia's military, in turn, claimed that they had held their defensive positions, while accusing the UA forces of deploying the US supplied cluster munitions in this direction for the first time.