Russia Adds 25 US Citizens, Actors And Senators To Growing Sanctions List

In a retaliatory move against the crippling sanctions imposed by the United States, Russia on Monday, Sep 5. blacklisted as many as 25 Americans including US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, renowned actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller. Other Americans on the list of Moscow's personal list of sanctions included American senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Slamming the United States for its draconian policies against Russian Federation, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the named Americans on the new sanctions list will be prohibited to enter into Moscow. The list includes prominent business leaders, academics and government officials.

According to Russia's foreign ministry, the decision to blacklist 25 Americans was made in response to Washington's "widening personal sanctions against Russian citizens."

Actors outspoken critics of Russia's military intervention

American actors namely Penn and Stiller have been the most outspoken critics of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, and have criticised the Russian regime for wreaking atrocities on civilians. Penn had travelled to Ukraine to film a documentary when Putin ordered the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The actor is also a social activist and is known for carrying out humanitarian and relief missions. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Russian Foreign Ministry announced on its website that these new sanctions were in response to “ever-expanding sanctions” by the Biden administration and that it was acting on the principle of reciprocity and banning US citizens.

Russia's Foreign Ministry earlier imposed sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Biden's son Hunter, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The sanctions barred them from entering Russia. The move was in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" imposed by Washington on the Russians. Biden administration had earlier also downgraded the trade status for Moscow in the likeness of Cuba and North Korea, implying that it severed the most favoured nation status (MFN) for Russian Federation that devoids it of any WTO privileges.