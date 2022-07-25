Russia Admits It's Seeking To Oust Ukraine Govt, Backtracks On Previous Claims

In a massive development pertaining to the ongoing war, Russia has said that it is seeking to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government. Backtracking on the previous remarks by the Kremlin regarding the motive of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that Moscow would help Ukrainians to “free themselves”, as per DPA report.

While the war entered the sixth month, in an address in Cairo, Lavrov said that both Russians and Ukrainians will work together in the future.

"We will definitely help the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime that is absolutely anti-people and anti-history," Lavrov said on Sunday.

Russian Foreign Minister made the remarks on the first day of his visit to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to shore up support for his country as Moscow takes a stringent stance in the war in Ukraine. Earlier, on Wednesday, Lavrov threatened to occupy further territories outside the eastern Donbas region where most of the clashes have been concentrated. He had said earlier that Moscow was not seeking to “change the regime in Ukraine”.

Lavrov to check ships entering Ukraine for weapons

Lavrov also said the ships arriving in Ukraine will be subjected to weapons check. During an address to the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, the top Russian diplomat said that the ships carrying weapons would be “detrimental” to the ongoing conflict, which has now entered the sixth month.

Even though both sides appeared to move towards a ceasefire by penning an agreement over grain exports earlier this week, the move was followed by an attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. The city authorities said that it was Russia which struck the port. However, the Russians told Turkey that they had “nothing to do” with the attack which was witnessed just a day after a deal was reached between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by Ankara and the United Nations (UN).

As the developments continue to take place, Lavrov said in Egypt, “In the open sea, Russia, Turkey, together with another participant which is yet to be determined the company, the convoys to the straits, and if the ships are coming to pick additional grain from Ukrainian ports, on the way there, the ships would be inspected to make sure that they don't bring any weapons which would only be detrimental to the continued conflict."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine on February 24. What followed was widespread destruction in Ukraine and subsequently, the conflict disrupted the shipments and global commodity prices shot up.

After the war began, the blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain, raising concerns of acute food shortage. Remarkably, Lavrov’s address was in Egypt, which is also one of the world's top wheat importers. Just last year, Cairo bought around 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine.

