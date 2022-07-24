Russia Admits Launching Attacks On Odesa, Claims Targeting Ukrainian Military Ship

The Russian Defence Ministry has admitted to launching a missile strike on the seaport of Odesa. The Russian MoD in its latest report said that the long-range sea-based missile attack has destroyed a Ukrainian military ship and a depot of Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the US to Ukraine at Odesa seaport. The attack by Russian forces came hours after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to resume Ukrainian grain exports.

"Attack launched by high-precision long-range sea-based missiles has resulted in the elimination of Ukrainian military ship and a depot of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered by USA to the Kiev regime in the seaport of Odessa," the Russian Defence Ministry said in the latest report.

According to Russia, the list of neutralised targets includes the production facilities of an entity, which is specialised in repairing and modernising the fleet of the Ukrainian navy. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Moscow's forces have killed over 70% of personnel after launching attacks at the positions of 108th and 109th battalions from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU deployed near Verkhnekamenskoye, according to the statement released by Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to Russian MoD, Moscow's troops continue launching missile strikes and artillery attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine. Russia claims to have destroyed 7 munitions and fuel depots near Reznikovka, Galitsinovo and Nikolayev. Furthermore, Russian forces claimed to have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Korobki, Pyatikhatka, Topolskoye, Shcherbaki and Donetsk. Moreover, Russian forces intercepted 10 projectiles launched by Uragan and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers near Novonikolayevka and Alekseyevka.

Two Russian Kalibr missiles hit Black Sea port's infrastructure: Ukraine

Ukraine has said that Russian missiles hit the Black Sea port of Odesa on July 23. The Ukrainian military's Southern Command said that two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles struck the Black Sea port's infrastructure, according to AP. According to the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, Ukraine's air defences have shot down two other missiles launched by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian missile attack on Odesa a "cynical one."

In his nightly video address on July 23, Zelenskyy said that the international community who has been still calling for talks with Russia can "see what is happening." He asserted that the Russian missile attack on Odesa has "destroyed the very possibility" of talks with Moscow. He said that the building of the Odesa art museum has been damaged due to a Russian airstrike on the seaport. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken "strongly condemned" the Russian missile attack on Odesa port. He asserted that Russia's attack "undermines" the effort to export food to the hungry and the credibility of Moscow's commitment to the deal to resume Ukrainian exports.

