Russia Admits Making 'several Errors' In Mobilising Citizens To Fight Against Ukraine

Russia has admitted to correcting its mistakes within the partial mobilization with President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this month. Russian authority's admission comes after reports claimed that Russia was calling up unsuitable or old candidates in order to bolster its army in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has said that "several errors" have already been rectified and they will continue to monitor the situation.

In a post on Telegram, Mikhail Razvozhaev said that one of the people who was mobilized wanted to know about the reservation of employees in the communication sector. According to Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Ministry of Digital Development is now preparing a list of specialists for the industry sector who will be allowed a "deferment from partial mobilization."

Meanwhile, Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Russian Federation Council, directed all the governors to remain in constant touch with the military personnel, regional ombudsman and people and avoid even a "single mistake" in partial mobilization, RIA Novosti reported. Valentina Matvienko called on the governors to ensure that the partial mobilization is conducted in "full and absolute accordance" with the criteria announced by the Russian government.

"As I said the day before: we will deal with all disputable situations. Several errors have already been fixed. We continue to control the situation," Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote in a Telegram post.

"Today, for example, one of those who were mobilized asked about the reservation of employees in communications organizations. Now the Ministry of Digital Development is preparing a detailed list of specialties for each industry direction, which will be granted a deferment from partial mobilization, the list is promised to be published tomorrow," Razvozhaev added.

Matvienko calls for 'no discrepancies' in mobilization

Matvienko stressed that governors preside over draft commissions for the mobilization of citizens and added that they bear responsibility for implementing mobilization among subjects in Russia. She noted that the Russian Ministry of Defence has announced the criteria for selecting the people for military service.

She asserted that there was "no room for discrepancies and gaps for subjective application" in mobilization, as per the news report. Matvienko's statement comes after it was reported that a 63-year-old Russian man with diabetes and severe brain injury has been called up to fight in Ukraine in Russia's partial mobilization. Alexander Ermolaev, a lieutenant colonel in the reserve is diagnosed with second-degree diabetes and cerebral ischemia and was conscripted in partial mobilization, NewsWeek reported citing Baza.

Alexander Ermolaev reportedly received a summons on September 22 from the head of the Sredneakhtubinsky district in Russia's Volgograd region, Nikolai Patrin. He was taken for medical examination and the doctors had told him that he was fit for service and could "go to the front." After the doctors gave a go-ahead, he was sent to undergo training at the military ground in Novy Rogachik village.

Prior to retirement, Ermolaev served as deputy commander of a logistics unit and as a deputy director of a plant for the destruction of chemical weapons. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in Russia on Wednesday, September 21. He stressed that the decision is "necessary" and "fully adequate" to the threats faced by Russia to defend its country, sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure the security of people in the country and liberated regions.

"I ask each of you again - consider that I am addressing you personally - if necessary, around the clock, seven days a week, be in constant contact with the military commissars, in direct contact with regional ombudsmen and members of the public, but ensure that partial mobilization is carried out in full and absolute accordance with the announced criteria. Without a single mistake!," Valentina Matvienko wrote in Telegram post.

Image: AP