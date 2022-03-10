Russia Admits Sending Conscripts To Fight In Ukraine Despite Putin's Previous Denials

Nearly two weeks after the war started between Russia and Ukraine, the former has acknowledged sending of conscript soldiers to Ukraine. According to a report by the Associated Press, the admission from the Russian side came from Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday. The Major General accepted that some of the conscript soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces. Notably, conscription is the mandatory enlistment of people in a national service, most often a military service. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had denied the reports of Moscow involving conscripts into the army in order to fight against the Ukrainian forces. At that time, Putin had said that Russian forces would not take help from conscripts and would rely only on professional troops.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, all the conscript-service military personnel who were in Ukraine were recalled to Moscow. "Unfortunately there have been detected several instances of the presence of conscript-service military personnel” with units in Ukraine but that “almost all” of them had been recalled to Russia," added Konashenkov. Further, he maintained that some conscripts were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces while serving in a logistics unit and efforts are underway to free them. However, Konashenkov didn’t specify how many conscripts had served in Ukraine or how many were captured.

Around 2,000-4,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Defense Department informed the legislators that around 2,000-4,000 Russian soldiers may have died since Moscow announced a full-fledged war against Ukraine. According to a report by The Washington Post, Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, claimed that the Russian forces have suffered heavy damages in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. However, Lt Gen Berrier said that he had low confidence in the figures as the data were mainly based on some "intelligence sources" as well as "open sources".

Over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed in the war

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

