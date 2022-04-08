Putin Won't Decide To Stop The Invasion Of Ukraine: Russian Spokesperson Dmitry Paskov

As the Russia- Ukraine war continues to intensify, Putin's forces have admitted that they are suffering significant losses on the battlefield. Calling the casualties 'a huge tragedy' for the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News that Russia had suffered a "significant" loss of its military troops in Ukraine.

Responding to Russian losses, Peskov said, "We have significant losses of troops. It's a huge tragedy for us".

Speaking of the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin ending the war, he said Putin won't decide to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

In a recent move by the international community, Russia has been suspended from the Human Rights Council (HRC) during a session in New York amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia was suspended from the Human Rights Council in the UN General Assembly. About 93 votes were in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.

On Thursday, European Commission President Charles Michel announced that the European Union has decided to further provide 500 million euros in military support to war-hit Ukraine.

In a tweet, Michel wrote, "Thanks and support to @JosepBorrellF for your proposal to top up the #EuropeanPeaceFacility with a further EUR500M. Once swiftly approved this will bring to 1.5 billion the EU support already provided for military equipment for #Ukraine. @ZelenskyyUa".

Russia stressed that on February 24, 'a special military operation' was launched to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. While Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected this claim as a false pretext. In fresh development to the war, Ukraine had called on allies to stop buying Russian oil and gas in response to Russia's move to kill civilians in the town of Bucha. The killing was widely condemned by the West as a war crime.

Russia- Ukraine war

Sparking the biggest war on a European state since World War II, the Russia- Ukraine war entered day 44. Since the war started on February 24, several Ukrainian towns and cities have been destroyed beyond recognition, over 10 million people have been displaced, and hundreds of civilians have been killed.

According to the UN refugee agency, an estimated 3.2 million Ukrainian people have left for neighbouring countries since Putin's forces began military operations in the country.

(With ANI input)

(Image: AP)