Last Updated:

Russia Admits Suffering 'significant' Troop Losses In Ukraine, Calls It 'huge Tragedy'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday admitted to bearing “significant” loss on the ground for the first time since Russia-Ukraine war began in Feb

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Russia

Image: AP


For the first time since Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has admitted to bearing “significant” loss on the ground as the Moscow-Kyiv conflict entered day 44. Peskov's brief confession of Russian forces suffering the loss of its troops came amid reports stating that Moscow was ramping up the admission of conscripts to fight against the Ukrainian army. Kremlin spokesperson also called Russian troops’ casualties “a huge tragedy”.  

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, while replying about Russian losses, Peskov said, “We have significant losses of troops. It’s a huge tragedy for us”. 

Additionally, the Kremlin spokesperson also said that he sees no “possibility” of Russian President Vladimir Putin ending up in a war crime case. It is to note here that global condemnation against the Russian army has drastically ramped up since the uncovering of the mass killing of civilians in Bucha where bodies were seen laying on the streets. Following what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “genocide” in Bucha, Russia has been suspended from the United Nations (Un) Human Rights Council. On Putin ending up in a war crimes case, Peskov said, “No, he is not. We don’t see any possibility of it”.

READ | US terms Russia's suspension from UN Human Rights Council as 'important & historic moment'

During the interview, he termed Russian troops withdrawal from Kyiv and Chernihiv as an "act of goodwill".

UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Peskov’s remarks came in the backdrop of the United Nations suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday with 93-24 votes. At least 58 nations had abstained from the vote but the United States hailed Moscow’s suspension from the council as an “important and historic moment”.

READ | US says Russia is 'weakened militarily' & has become 'geopolitical pariah' amid war

US permanent ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, while addressing the UN General Assembly session said, “Countries from around the globe have voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for its gross and systematic violations of human rights. We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored”.

READ | France puts hand up as Ukraine's security guarantor post Zelenskyy's interview with Arnab

While Russia has continued to deny Ukraine’s claims that Russian forces carried out civilian killings in Bucha, Dmyerka and Irpin, the UN envoy stressed that there was credible evidence proving locals were “summarily executed” in the recently-liberated cities

(Image: AP)
 

READ | Ukraine to continue peace talks with Russia 'to prevent more Buchas', says FM Kuleba
READ | US sends 5,000 Javelin missile systems, 50 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine conflict, Russian troop losses
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND