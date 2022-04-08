Russia Admits Suffering 'significant' Troop Losses In Ukraine, Calls It 'huge Tragedy'

For the first time since Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has admitted to bearing “significant” loss on the ground as the Moscow-Kyiv conflict entered day 44. Peskov's brief confession of Russian forces suffering the loss of its troops came amid reports stating that Moscow was ramping up the admission of conscripts to fight against the Ukrainian army. Kremlin spokesperson also called Russian troops’ casualties “a huge tragedy”.

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, while replying about Russian losses, Peskov said, “We have significant losses of troops. It’s a huge tragedy for us”.

Additionally, the Kremlin spokesperson also said that he sees no “possibility” of Russian President Vladimir Putin ending up in a war crime case. It is to note here that global condemnation against the Russian army has drastically ramped up since the uncovering of the mass killing of civilians in Bucha where bodies were seen laying on the streets. Following what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “genocide” in Bucha, Russia has been suspended from the United Nations (Un) Human Rights Council. On Putin ending up in a war crimes case, Peskov said, “No, he is not. We don’t see any possibility of it”.

During the interview, he termed Russian troops withdrawal from Kyiv and Chernihiv as an "act of goodwill".

UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Peskov’s remarks came in the backdrop of the United Nations suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday with 93-24 votes. At least 58 nations had abstained from the vote but the United States hailed Moscow’s suspension from the council as an “important and historic moment”.

US permanent ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, while addressing the UN General Assembly session said, “Countries from around the globe have voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for its gross and systematic violations of human rights. We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored”.

While Russia has continued to deny Ukraine’s claims that Russian forces carried out civilian killings in Bucha, Dmyerka and Irpin, the UN envoy stressed that there was credible evidence proving locals were “summarily executed” in the recently-liberated cities

(Image: AP)

