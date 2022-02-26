Russia Advances Towards Ukrainian Capital Kyiv As Missile Strikes, Explosions Continue

While the Russian troops continue to advance towards the Ukrainian capital from almost all directions, media reports have been suggesting attacks from Nova Kakhovka and the city of Vasilkov, in the Kyiv region. In the videos shared by people, fighting can be witnessed near the military unit and around the airbase located near the city. Along with that, fighting was also reported from Kherson in southern Ukraine.

As reported by CNN, a massive Russian military convoy is said to be heading towards Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka region at a Dnieper River crossing. While the military vehicles are lined up on railroads near the Dnieper River crossing, it seems to be heading west.

Apart from that, missile attacks have been also reported from Kyiv. Concerning that, explosions have been reported from the outskirts of the southern parts of the city on Friday and Saturday. This comes as an effort made by the Russian troops to advance into the capital city in the early hours of Saturday morning. Witnesses of the incident have claimed the explosions took place near the military base in Kyiv as Russian forces flow into the capital from multiple sides. Apart from that, many have also claimed attacks on civilians.

Fighting is reportedly continuing tonight in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson in southern Ukraine. https://t.co/gYgN0nfZ9q pic.twitter.com/geKjKaYNhf — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 26, 2022

JUST IN:#NovaKakhovka near #Kherson: aggressors again have been shooting at civilian cars passing by. There was no fire contact between Russians and defenders, occupants control that territory. That's what "russian peace" brings, right?! #PutinsCrimes #russoukrainianwar #ukraine pic.twitter.com/ipJVf4CjnU — Mark (@KnightMirko) February 25, 2022

Notably, in the early hours, explosions were all over the capital as troops targeted the city with missiles, informed a Ukrainian government advisor.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands strong for protecting Ukraine

Earlier on Friday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message assured the people that the government continues to fight and is protecting the country. "We are here. We are in, We are defending our country, We are protecting Ukraine", he said.

This came a day after his another message where he claimed that Russia is targeting him on priority followed by his family for taking over Ukraine. In a video in which he can be seen holding the camera himself, the President said, "Our army is here, our civil society is here, we are all here. We are defending our independence, our state, and will continue to do so."

As a part of the Ukrainian government's battle against Russia, the government has also handed out around 70,000 rifles to civilians for combating their enemies.

