Russia Aiming To Destabilise Breakaway Region Of Transnistria: Ukraine President Zelenskyy

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with Moscow relentlessly bombarding Ukrainian major cities, the president of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian military operations in Moldova's breakaway province of Transnistria are aimed at destabilising the area.

According to a CNN report, Zelenskyy responded when questioned by a journalist during a joint news conference in Kyiv with IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday, "This is just one of the steps of the Russian federation. This is happening to destabilize the region and threaten Moldova."

Further, the embattled President said, "This is showing that if Moldova supports Ukraine this is what is going to happen," CNN reported.

In addition to this, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of launching missiles as well as conducting operations in Transnistria in recent days. Transnistria, which is a breakaway pro-Russian separatist territory, lies between Ukraine and Moldova.

When questioned about the number of Russian soldiers deployed in Transnistria, Zelenskyy revealed that the Ukrainian military is ready and not frightened to cope with a new front in the military invasion. “With regard to certain Russian troops that are constantly present in the temporarily occupied territory — this has been so for many, many years. We know they are on alert, just waiting for the order,” Zelensky explained.

Russia claimed unidentified people blew up a local radio station in Transnistria

Apart from this, Russia had claimed that unidentified people blew up a local radio station in the disputed area of Transnistria on Tuesday. According to media reports, the provincial radio station in Transnistria was also said to be broadcasting Russian radio programmes, Moscow revealed. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that two of the most powerful antennas, one megawatt and the other half-megawatt, both ceased operating as a result of the attack, Tass reported.

The Ministry also said that no members of the radio station's staff or residents were injured. It further indicated that there were two explosions, one at 6:40 a.m. and the other at 7:05 a.m. (local time). According to TASS, unconfirmed images show damaged windows in the structure.

Furthermore, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Kremlin, claimed that Russia is worried about the incident in Transnistria and that the scenario in the region is being constantly monitored.

Earlier in Tiraspol, Transnistria, numerous bombings were recorded near the State Security Ministry offices. On Monday, unknown intruders fired handheld grenade launchers at the Ministry of State Security building in Pridnestrovie, causing damage to the upper levels. Andrey Safonov, a member of the Supreme Council of Transnistria's legislature, said the grenade launcher shelling on the building was a ruse to cause fear and worry.

Transdniestria is a Moldovan breakaway region that is not acknowledged internationally but has pro-Russian administration and around 1,500 Russian troops stationed there.

