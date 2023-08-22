Russia Air Defenses Claim To Shoot Down Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region

The Russian Defence Ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod region on Monday, August 21. Russia's air defence systems intercepted two drones over Russia's Belgorod region and two drones over the Moscow region, reported the Russia-based TASS news agency.

Notably, the interception of drones took place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy commented on proposals to exchange the territory of Ukraine for peace and NATO membership. The Ukrainian President said, "We are ready to exchange Belgorod for our membership in NATO," reported Ukrainska Pravda.

In a separate drone attack, five people were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in Russia's Kursk which led to fire at the station, on Sunday, August 20.

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram, "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, setting off a fire on the rooftop."

Russia intercepts Ukrainian drones

The UAVs lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km (about 25 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula, TASS reported. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, “The UAVs lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km (about 25 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula.”

The ministry informed that Ukraine has used “fixed-wing drones” which were detected and shot down by the Russian air defence. It added there was minimal damge and no casualties were reported in the Ukrainian attack.

We are ready to exchange Belgorod for NATO membership: Ukrainian President

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy teased the idea of exchanging Belgorod for a coveted spot in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). "We are ready to exchange Belgorod (Russia) for Ukraine's membership in NATO," Zelenskyy said while answering the question of whether the exchange of Ukraine's territories for an invitation to NATO is being considered.

The statement by the Zelenskyy was made during the joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. The Danish PM committed to providing Ukraine with 19 F-16s and hoped that the first six could be handed over around New Year.

Zelenskyy further added that it would be difficult to criticise the Ukrainian counteroffensive when the country doesn't have appropriate weapons. Ukraine would not put the lives of thousands of defenders in danger in order to advance up to 5-8 kilometres with no powerful weapons. Meanwhile, Frederiksen asserted that it would be up to Ukraine to decide whether to negotiate peace and when these negotiations should take place.