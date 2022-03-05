Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, rights groups and observers say Russia is using cluster bombs, a charge that Moscow has denied. If confirmed, deployment of this weapon, especially in crowded civilian areas, would usher in new humanitarian concerns in the conflict.

Cluster bombs essentially kill indiscriminately and endanger civilians long after their use. From Syria to Yemen, Afghanistan and Southeast Asia, unexploded ordinance from cluster bombs continues to kill and maim people years or even decades after the ammunitions were fired.

Though many countries have joined a global convention limiting their use, cluster bombs are still used in conflict zones around the world. Let’s take a look at the weapon in details and why its use sparks concern:

WHAT IS A CLUSTER BOMB?

Cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing “bomblets” that are dispersed over a large area, intended to destroy multiple targets at once and can be delivered by planes, artillery and missiles. Beyond the initial harm caused, these bomblets have a high rate of failure to explode, leaving swathes of land dotted with ammunition that could explode later.

Return to normal life in those areas becomes hazardous, particularly in heavily populated areas. Some formerly war-torn countries have spent years trying to clear unexploded cluster bombs.

WHERE ALL HAVE THEY BEEN USED?

Syrian government troops have often used cluster bombs supplied by Russia, frequently hitting civilian targets and infrastructure.

Israel has used cluster bombs in civilian areas in south Lebanon, including during the 1982 invasion that saw Israeli troops reach the capital Beirut.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has been criticized for its use of cluster bombs in the war with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels that has ravaged the southern Arabian country.

The last large-scale American use of cluster bombs was during the 2003 Iraq invasion, according to the Pentagon.

In the 1980s the Russians made heavy use of cluster bombs during its 10-year invasion of Afghanistan.

IS USING CLUSTER BOMB A WAR CRIME?

Now, use of cluster bombs itself does not violate international law, but using them against civilians can be a violation. Any strike, determining a war crime requires looking at whether the target was legitimate and if precautions were taken to avoid civilian casualties.

A convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been joined by more than 120 countries who agreed not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile the weapons and to clear them after they’ve been used.

It’s significant to note that - Russia and Ukraine have not joined that convention. Neither has the United States.

