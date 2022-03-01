Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN (UNPR) Vasily Nebenzya on Monday said that all peaceful Ukrainians can leave their nation without hindrance via Kyiv-Vasilkov road which is open and safe. Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Nebenzya stated that people are trying to blame the Russian military for the casualties of civilians in Ukraine which he claimed were being done by Ukraine itself. He further claimed that there hasn’t been a single documented case of targeted destruction or evidence of the death of civilians caused by the Russian military.

“People are trying to blame us (Russia) for what’s being done by Ukraine itself,” the Russian envoy said, adding, “Ukrainian authorities issued an order to distribute arms to anyone who wants it, including criminals let out of prisons for that specific purpose, resulting in mass incidences of robberies, killings, and lootings.”

Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia did not start the war as it was started by Ukraine in 2014. "Ukrainian radicals are placing their attack weaponry in residential areas, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law... Russia did not start the war, it's trying to end it. Ukraine started it in 2014," he said.

#Nebenzia: The🇷🇺special operation does not impact civil infrastructure. Over the5⃣days of this operation, there have been no recorded cases of deliberate devastation. By the same token, there is no evidence of civilians dying through the fault of🇷🇺militaryhttps://t.co/RR6zlxBo9n pic.twitter.com/7T4vRHodoI — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 1, 2022

'Most horrible' invasion since WWII: Ukrainian Ambassador to UN

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya termed the Russian invasion in Ukraine as the “most horrible” and “large-scale invasion” since World War II. Speaking at UNSC, Kyslytsya said that Russia keeps attacking kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals, mobile medical aid brigades & ambulances, with shellfire. “This is an action of a state determined to kill civilians," he added.

The Ukrainian UNPR went on to welcome the appointment of Amin Award as the Assistant Secretary-General to serve as United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine. He informed that Amin Award has arrived in Geneva and resumed his duties.

Further, Kyslytsya said that more checkpoints on the border with Poland have been opened, including 2 additional pedestrian crossings, for all who want to go to the neighbouring safe country. An electronic resource platform will also be launched on Tuesday. "All information on the electronic platform will be systemized for effective communication & distribution of essential goods... Do not listen to the Russian lies, listen to Ukraine's cries. We need your help," Kyslytsya added.

(Image: Twitter/AP)