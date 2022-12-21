Russia Almost Ready To Deploy Satan II Missile, Says Putin During Meeting With Officials

Russia’s powerful ‘Satan II’ hypersonic missile will soon be ready for deployment, President Vladimir Putin confirmed during an end-of-year meeting with top Russian military officials on Wednesday. Satan II, also known as the RS-28 Sarmat, has the potential to carry at least ten warheads and accurately hit targets at a long distance with its range of 12,000 miles, according to Metro UK. It was test fired earlier this year in April.

Discussing Russia’s defence plans, Putin assured his top officials that Moscow will be successful in achieving all the goals of its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, thanks to Russian soldiers and military chiefs, who the Russian president labelled “heroes.” Putin also claimed that NATO nations have been using their full potential against Russia.

"It's well known that today the military potential and capabilities of almost all major NATO countries are being actively used against Russia,” he said, while urging officials of the Russian defence ministry to boost its operations by carefully evaluating all the data acquired about NATO forces.

Putin touches upon NATO, partial mobilization in meeting with top officials

"All the information about NATO forces, the means which are actively used in the course of the special military operation [in Ukraine], to oppose us are well known. You have all this information before you, and it must be thoroughly analyzed, and used in the construction of our armed forces to increase the combat capabilities of the troops, as well as Russia's special services," he told officials, urging them to boost their efforts, Sputnik reported.

"I ask the Ministry of Defence to be attentive to all civilian initiatives, including taking into account criticism and responding correctly, in a timely manner," he emphasized.

Furthermore, Putin acknowledged that the Kremlin’s partial mobilization move that aimed to induct 300,000 reservists did not go as planned. "The partial mobilisation that was carried out revealed certain problems, as everyone well knows, which should be promptly addressed," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin announced that Putin will be making “important” comments at the meeting, which coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, United States, where he will be meeting President Joe Biden and addressing the US Congress.