Russia And Belarus 'are Getting Stronger,' Can Handle Tough Challenges, Says Russian PM

Russia and Belarus "are getting stronger" and the two allies are capable of handling the most difficult challenges, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was quoted as saying by Tass on Tuesday. "Together we are stronger and capable of handling the most difficult challenges and achieving the goals that we have set in various fields," Mishustin said. He continued that Russia and Belarus are bolstering cooperation in various fields including ensuring security as well as improving the welfare of citizens of both nations. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin greeted Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin's best wishes.

"And, of course, we are resisting external pressure. The deepening of Russian-Belarusian integration is our response to it. This is the mission that our presidents - Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko - have set for us," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union States of Russia and Belarus, according to Tass.

Russian PM to meet Belarusian counterparts on April 2

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he would be meeting with the Belarusian counterparts on April 2. The two countries will mark the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus, he noted. Belarus and Russia signed a treaty of cooperation on that day more than a quarter-century ago, he said. This opened "a new chapter in our common history and setting the stage for building integrative structures within the Union State," the head of the Russian cabinet iterated.

"Today, it is safe to say that the decision to establish it [the Union State] was the correct one and has vindicated itself," he stressed furthermore.

Last month, amid the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine, the Republic of Belarus military and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation kickstarted the joint Air Force tactical exercises. They started drills with the operational-tactical missile system "Iskander" against simulated enemy formations along Belarusian borders. Belarusian-Russian air force tactical exercise that kicked off in the military training area Ruzhany and was also attended by State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich, according to Belarusian state press Belta. S-400 air defence systems and Iskander missiles were put on "combat duty" after Russian President, Vladimir Putin, held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on December 19, 2022.