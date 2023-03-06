Russia And Belarus Get Go Ahead From African Olympic Committee For Paris 2024 Olympics

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has decided to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris the following year. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which sanctioned the two countries last year, is now seeking to reintroduce the two competitors to the mega sporting event.

The ANOCA said in a statement that its members "after having engaged in very broad consultations with all stakeholders of the African Olympic and Sports Movement, Athlete's representatives, Zone Presidents, EXCOM Members and other Dignitaries, the ANOCA Executive Committee has unanimously decided to support the participation of Athletes with a Russian or Belorussian passport in all sports events under the banner of neutrality."

'No athlete should be prevented from competing because of their passport'

ANOCA declared that it will support International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach's stance, who stated in January that the IOC was looking for a "pathway" for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in 2024 under a neutral flag. Following Bach's declaration, the Olympic Council of Asia extended an invitation to both nations' athletes to compete at the Asian Games in September, where they will have the opportunity to earn valuable points towards next year's summer championships.

Ukrainian sports minister threatened to boycott the games in response to Bach's remarks, while Ukraine's presidential advisor accused the IOC of accepting Russian money to promote "war, murder, and destruction" without providing any proof. Such "defamatory statements" cannot "serve as a basis for any constructive discussion," the IOC said in response to the accusation as reported by RT.

Solidarity with Ukraine has 'too much politics,' says Kremlin

Bach's stance has also been contested by Ukraine's supporters with 30 nations writing to the IOC to voice their worries over alleged "links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military." The letter did not address the "human rights concerns" of the athletes themselves, the IOC retorted.

Russia has long maintained that foreign athletic associations target Russian athletes for political purposes. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said at the time of the IOC announcement that Moscow would not comment until an official decision was made but that the statement, which included allusions to "solidarity with Ukraine," had "too much politics" in it.