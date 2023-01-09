Russia And Belarus Set To Hold Military Aviation Drills Amid Fears Of Minsk Joining War

Russia and Belarus are set to conduct joint military aviation drills from the middle of January, the Belarusian defense ministry has confirmed, reported Sky News. This military exercise would include air divisions of both the nations' regional grouping of troops. The joint military exercise has been scheduled from January 16 to February 1. Amid the Ukraine-Russia war, Russian soldiers have moved to Belarus to train them in these joint exercise which is going to be approximately two weeks long.

"Today, an aviation component from the military space forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation arrived in the Republic of Belarus," read the statement. "During the tactical flight exercise, all airfields and training grounds of the air force and air defence forces of the armed forces of Belarus will be involved," it added.

This statement comes after Ukraine and Russia held prisoner-of-war exchange on Sunday, where a total of 100 soldiers returned to their respective countries, reported CNN citing authorities' statements from both countries. 50 Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine have now returned to Russia after the negotiation process, said the Russian defense ministry in a statement.

“We returned the people who were captured at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, the guys from the Donetsk direction, from near Bakhmut, as well as from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, and other regions,” Yermak said in a statement, reported CNN.

According to the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Kyiv, this would be the 36th prisoner-of-war exchange between the two nations at war. So far, a total of 1,646 people from the military and civilians have returned home to Ukraine.

Russia claims to have killed 600 Ukrainian troops

Meanwhile, Russia claimed that a missile strike in the eastern Donetsk region killed 600 Ukrainian troops. However, any attack has been denied by the Ukrainian authorities. According to Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Joint Forces, "The Russian information is not true. The Russian army attacked Kramatorsk with seven missiles at 11.30 pm yesterday." He added, "But it does not have any impact on the Ukrainian army," reported the Sky News.

Amid the ongoing war, Robert Habeck, who is a German Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, has shared that the German government would decide to supply Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine in the near future, reported Tass media agency. When Habeck was asked about the possibility of providing Ukraine with Leopard-1 or Leopard-2 tanks, he said, "No, this is not ruled out, of course". Further, the minister added, "We are studying the situation, we are aligning our actions with other countries. We will observe how the discussion [on this issue in Germany] will develop further."