Russia And China Deepen Partnership In Nuclear Energy; Ink Long Term Nuclear Deal

Russia's state-run nuclear energy company Rosatom stated on Wednesday that Russia and China are strengthening their nuclear energy partnership and cooperation. They aim to create a roadmap for future collaboration in the development of so-called fast-neutron reactors, RT reported.

The comprehensive nuclear programme between China and Russia paves the way for bilateral ties and cooperation and also shapes global nuclear market.

'Key areas related to fast-neutron reactors,' says the linked nuclear agreement

The agreement inked by Rosatom and the China National Nuclear Corporation focuses on deepening present collaboration and starting new projects. It includes "key areas related to fast-neutron reactors, the production of uranium-plutonium fuel and the management of spent nuclear fuel,” RT reported.

Several agreements were announced during the three-day visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, including the signing of a long-term nuclear pact. Five Russian nuclear reactors are already in operation in China, and four more are now being built, making Russia the largest nuclear supplier to the communist state.

In the Jiangsu province of eastern China, Rosatom started building the Xudabu-4 reactor as well as the Tianwan-8 reactor the year before. Operations are expected to start between 2026 and 2028, and the reactors will be fuelled by third-generation pressurised water reactor technology provided by Rosatom. Each site's development and construction expenses are expected to total $1.7 billion.

Vladimir Putin calls the visit by Xi Jinping 'symbolic'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "It is symbolic that exactly 10 years ago we met here - you made your first visit as President of the People's Republic of China to Russia. During this time, we have taken significant steps in the development of our relations."

"Our trade turnover has more than doubled: it was, in my opinion, 87-odd - now it is already under 200, 185 billion dollars. We have a lot of joint tasks and goals," added the Russian President.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day state visit to Moscow this week, which started on Monday, was hailed by both the presidents of China and Russia as a fruit of strong and cooperative relations between the two leaders and their respective countries, and it follows a determined effort over the previous ten years to strengthen diplomacy, conciliatory, defence, and trade ties.

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrent against Vladimir Putin

Given that it occurs at a time when Russia has few influential allies left on the world scene and little to support its invasion of Ukraine, Xi's visit to Moscow represents something of a political coup for Russia.

Despite a year of the war, Russian soldiers have made little noticeable headway, and a largely isolated Moscow continues to struggle under the weight of international sanctions.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday, adding insult to injury by charging him with war crimes committed in Ukraine during the conflict.