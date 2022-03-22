Russia And Japan Will Never Achieve Consensus On Kuril Islands, Says Russian Official

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said that Japan and Moscow will never achieve consensus on Kuril Islands after the latter stalled a WWII peace agreement over Tokyo’s stance on the war with Ukraine and Western coordinated sanctions.

Medvedev labelled the suspension of dialogue with Japan as "historically justified, outdated and fair” on his Telegram channel. Moscow on Tuesday unilaterally scrapped the peace treaty talks over the disputed Kuril islands and withdrew from joint economic projects, prompting Tokyo to summon the Russian ambassador.

"The Russian side, in the current conditions, does not intend to continue talks with Japan on the peace treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

'Situation was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine': Tokyo

Both Russia and Japan never signed the peace treaty for ending World War II hostilities over disputes related to Russian-held islands, north of Hokkaido, at the end of the war. “The latest situation has been all caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told Japanese reporters. He slammed Russia as “extremely unjustifiable and absolutely unacceptable.”

Moscow’s move comes as retaliation to Japan freezing the individual assets of Russian officials, and banning exports of luxury goods and high-technology equipment. Russia abruptly announced a decision to discontinue peace treaty talks with Japan over its inclination with the United States, the European Union, and the West.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly made promises in Tokyo to resolve the issue of the disputed island with Russia "very soon." Notably, both nations have a decades-old territorial controversy regarding the autonomy of the four islands— Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai— which the Soviet Union captured in 1945.

Subsequently, Tokyo surrendered in front of the Soviet Union. Since then, Japan has been trying to re-capture the island that currently falls under the jurisdiction of Russia. Japan argues the expansion was unconstitutional and demands their return, while Russia says it was a legitimate consequence of the war. "The sovereignty of our country extends to the Northern Territories [Southern Kuril Islands]. The government has not changed its stance on this matter. The subject of negotiations on the conclusion of the peace treaty [with Russia] is the issue of ownership of the four islands. This is Japan's consistent position," the Japanese Prime Minister had told Parliament.

Just last week, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi referred to the Kuril Islands as an integral part of the country and not Russia's. During a debate in the National Diet (Parliament), he termed the region as the original territories of Japan. Affirming that Japan's stance on the long-standing disputed territory remains unchanged, the Minister said the islands are 'primordially Japanese'.