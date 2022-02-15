Russia & Poland's Foreign Ministers 'cover Lot Of Issues' To Defuse Tensions Over Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday said that the two leaders covered “many specific issues” to de-escalate tensions between Russia, the European Union, and the West under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) efforts. Lavrov stated that with respect to Moscow's demands of the pending security guarantees, the US and NATO “reacted positively” adding that “not everything is lost in relations with this bloc.” The Russian Foreign Minister commended the “swiftness with which NATO has changed its position.”

Lavrov noted that Russia declared a moratorium on deploying short and intermediate-range missiles in Europe after the US unilaterally pulled out of the INF Treaty “but no one wanted to hear us.” He then raised the prospects of new arms control measures with the EU, stressing that NATO’s military expansion in Eastern Europe “threatens the regional security” of Russia. Neither side- Poland or Russia - commented on whether the OSCE foreign ministers agreed to, during the talks, that Russia would not attack Ukraine, or a declaration was signed.

“We talked about the efforts of the OSCE to de-escalate the current tensions, we talked about many specific issues that should lead to such a de-escalation in the institutional formula,” said the head of Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, who is the OSCE chairman currently. He did not comment on Russia’s resolve to not threaten Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

Russia 'will continue dialogue with the West': FM Lavrov

Lavrov meanwhile said that Russia “will continue the dialogue with the West to find out how determined they are to reach real agreements on security”. The Russian minister once again appeared to suggest that Moscow's demands of Russian security from NATO remain uncompromised. Lavrov iterated that the “matter of indivisible security, short- and intermediate-range armaments, as well as reducing the risks of war” will be discussed during these negotiations after Russia gets EU, NATO, and the US' cooperation on the same.

“If we are talking about an invasive method, everything has already been said many times,” Russia’s foreign minister asserted, not clarifying whether Russian threat of invasion was off the table.

Although he referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement made earlier that Russia “does not threaten any country” and that “Russia is the one being threatened” by NATO’s military. Moscow has accused the West of bringing troops “to Russia’s doorstep” first.

“It is time to partially end the exercises and units have already returned to their dislocation sites,” Russia’s defence ministry announced, as it also took a jibe on the West’s “artificial war hysteria,” as the Kremlin labels the issue. Lavrov, however, iterated that such dialogue under the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) shows an "understanding of existing issues" as well as a "willingness" to deal with them. The Russian Foreign Minister, however, slammed “constant hyping up of the topic by West media and politicians” as he accused them of "info-terrorism".