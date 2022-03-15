Russia And Ukraine Claim Attacks On Each Other's Military Bases, Convoys Amid Unabated War

As Russia continues its brutal attacks on Ukraine, both the countries have been claiming time and again that they have destroyed each other's armouries. In a recent video, Russian President Putin's army can be seen destroying military vehicles of the Ukraine forces. It is very clear that the Russian army has conducted an airstrike and has blown up an entire military base.

Ukraine also released a video, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's army has claimed that they have destroyed a convoy of Russia's forces while they were trying to enter Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine.

UK warns Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in a 'false-flag' operation

In the latest intelligence report, the British Ministry of Defence warned that Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in a “false-flag” operation. The Defence Ministry stated that it had seen no evidence to support Russia’s accusations that Ukraine intends to use chemical or biological weapons. Instead, it stated that Russia could possibly be planning to use such weapons in the form of a “faked attack, a staged discovery of agents or munitions or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons.”

The UK Ministry of Defence said, “A 'false-flag' attack would almost certainly be accompanied by extensive disinformation to complicate attribution." It further suggested that Russia “likely intended to use 'false-flag' operations to justify their initial invasion of Ukraine on 24 February."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began as a 'special military operation'

On February 24, the Kremlin started a 'special military operation' after the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the special military operation's purpose is to demilitarise Ukraine, claiming that they are targetting solely military infrastructure.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Amid the unabated attacks by Russian forces in Ukraine, peace talks have been taking place between the delegations of both countries. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter to provide details of the fourth round of peace talks that began on March 14. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary result,'' Podolyak stated.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani are also holding bilateral talks in Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both leaders are expected to discuss the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Last week, Lavrov also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the situation, but no agreement on a ceasefire could be reached.

Image: AP, Republic World