Russia And Ukraine Exchange First Prisoners Of War Amid Ravaging Conflict

Amid the ravaging war, Russia and Ukraine exchanged the first prisoners of war, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova stated on March 22, reported Russian media agencies. Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported citing the Office of the President of Ukraine that nine Russian soldiers were released in exchange for the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"The first exchange happened. We returned nine of our boys," Moskalkova confirmed the exchange of Russian military for Melitopol's mayor in an interview with RT.

Earlier on March 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would be "destroyed" if it surrendered its cities to the invading Russian forces, reiterating his plea for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the path to ending the ongoing conflict. As Russia attempted to defend the overnight strikes that reduced a shopping mall in Kyiv to rubble, killing eight people, US President Joe Biden called on European leaders to address Moscow's increasingly "brutal tactics" amidst unprecedented Western sanctions.

Moreover, the Ukrainian President made it clear that his people would not 'hand over' either Kharkiv or Mariupol, which are brutally bombarded and surrounded, despite the high civilian death toll. "Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first," he remarked.

300k citizens in Kherson run out of food and medical supplies

Earlier in the day, spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry, Oleg Nikolenko stated that 300,000 people in the besieged city of Kherson were running short of food and medical supplies, accusing Russia of blocking residents from fleeing to Ukraine-controlled territory. He went on to say that Russia's barbaric tactics must be stopped before it's too late.

Nikolenko wrote on Twitter, "Kherson’s 300k citizens face a humanitarian catastrophe owing to the Russian army’s blockade. Food and medical supplies have almost run out, yet Russia refuses to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Russia’s barbaric tactics must be stopped before it is too late!"

Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko, Ukraine's health minister, claimed on Tuesday that ten hospitals have been entirely devastated since Russia invaded Ukraine and that others have been unable to resupply with medicines and supplies due to close fighting. COVID-19 testing is only being done in places where there is no conflict. He stated on national television that minimum testing is hampering efforts to trace the disease.

