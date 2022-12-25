Russia & Ukraine Observe Christmas On January 7, Not December 25; All You Need To Know

The celebration of Christmas on January 7 instead of December 25 is one place where Russia and Ukraine found common ground. But this time around, not all Ukrainians are willing to go the “Russian way” and it all has to do with the invasion of Russia into Ukraine that has led to a devastating loss of life and infrastructure in Ukraine. Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Sunday, December 25 like many other Christians across the planet. The move has been blessed by their local church, reported AP.

The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds. In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and one of two branches of Orthodox Christianity in the country, agreed to allow the faithful to celebrate on December 25. The choice of dates has clear political and religious overtones in a nation with rival Orthodox churches and where slight revisions to rituals can carry potent meaning in a culture war that runs parallel to the shooting war.

Zelenskyy’s Christmas wishes

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy took to Facebook to extend his greetings as the country entered its eleventh month of conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. “Merry Christmas to Western Rite Orthodox Christians! Today and all future winter holidays we meet in difficult circumstances. Someone will see the first star in the sky over Bakhmut, Rubizhne, and Kreminna today. Someone will celebrate the holiday in other people's homes, but strange people's homes – homes of Ukrainians who gave shelter to Ukrainians. Someone will hear Shchedryk in another language - in Warsaw, Berlin, London, New York, Toronto and many other cities and countries. And someone will meet this Christmas in captivity, but let them remember that we are also coming for our people, we will return freedom to all Ukrainian men and women. Wherever we are, we will be together today. We make a wish. One for all. And we will feel joy. One for all. And we will understand the truth. One for all. We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves,” posted Zelenskyy.

Switch from the old Julian calendar to the current Gregorian Calendar

The Christmas holiday that is celebrated on January 14 is done so in memory of the switch that Ukraine made in 1918 to the Gregorian calendar, when 14 astronomically redundant days were annulated. However, parts of the Orthodox Church never made the switch, and still live by the older Julian calendar. As a result, 6.6% of the world’s Christians (and 56% of the Orthodox Christians) celebrate Christmas on January 7, 14 days after the rest of the world does on December 25. Altogether, the Russian, Jerusalem, Serbian, Polish, and Georgian Orthodox Churches, the monasteries of Mount Athos in Greece, and the Orthodox and Greek Catholics of Ukraine and Belarus live by the Julian calendar. This is 56% of the world's Orthodox Christians, and 6.6% of the world's Christians overall.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine cuts ties with Russia

The Russian Orthodox Church, which claims sovereignty over Orthodoxy in Ukraine, and some other Eastern Orthodox churches continue to use the ancient Julian calendar. The Catholic Church first adopted the modern, more astronomically precise Gregorian calendar in the 16th century, and Protestants and some Orthodox churches have since aligned their own calendars for purposes of calculating Christmas. The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decreed in October that local church rectors could choose the date along with their communities, saying the decision followed years of discussion but also resulted from the circumstances of the war.

The other major branch of Orthodoxy in the country, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, remained loyal to Moscow until the outbreak of war. It declared independence in May, though it remains under government scrutiny. That church has traditionally celebrated Christmas on January 7. The city of Bobrovytsia took a vote last week where 200 out of 204 people said yes to adopting December 25 as the new day to celebrate Christmas, reported AP.

(with agency inputs)