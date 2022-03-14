Russia & Ukraine To Sign Agreement Soon? Negotiating Team Member Fuels Buzz Ahead Of Talks

In a key development on Sunday, March 13, Leonid Slutsky - a member of Russia's negotiating team - claimed that his country will sign an agreement with Ukraine very soon. This comment came ahead of the 4th round of talks between the two sides to be held via video conferencing at 10.30 am (Ukrainian time). Speaking to RT Arabic, Slutsky pointed out that significant progress has been achieved if the positions of both delegations from the beginning of talks to the current stage are compared.

Slutsky, who chairs the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, said, “I am happy to report that, according to my personal expectations, in the next few days, this progress may develop into a joint position of the delegations and into documents to sign".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that his delegation has been tasked with doing everything to facilitate a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides have already been engaging with each other to establish humanitarian corridors.

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine three days later, targeted at 'demilitarisation and denazification' of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

On March 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that his country will stop its special operation if Ukraine acknowledges Crimea as Russian territory, recognises the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states and changes its Constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc. In his speech on Sunday night, Zelenskyy once again urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his nation to prevent Russia from invading its airspace and launching attacks. This came after Russia attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv city which is close to Ukraine's international border.

Zelenskyy affirmed, "We are going through the worst ordeal in our history. In our lives. We protect the most precious thing we have. We must hold on. We must fight. And we will win. I know that. I believe in that".

Russia has continued its invasion for the 19th day in a row and has been accused of abducting Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov and Dniprorudne Mayor Yevhen Matveyev.