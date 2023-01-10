Russia & Ukraine’s Human Rights Chiefs To Meet In Turkey To Discuss Prisoner Exchange

Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has revealed that she is set to meet with Ukraine’s Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey, later this week. The meeting is being organized on the sidelines of a forum which is being organized by the Turkish Commissioner, TASS reported.

"I confirm that I’m planning to hold this meeting," TASS quoted Moskalkova telling reporters. She further revealed that the meeting is set to take place between January 12 and 14 and will have a "tentative agenda.” Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Human Rights Chief Dmytro Lubinets reiterated via his Telegram on Sunday that the meeting with his Russian counterpart would "take place in a few days in Turkey."

Meeting’s “ambitious” agenda

Calling the agenda of the meeting “ambitious,” Dmytro Lubinets further revealed that, "The main issue to be discussed is the return of our heroes home," CNN reported. As per the Ukrainian Human Rights Chief, the issue of return of civilians who were “massively detained by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories” amid the conflict and were “not allowed to return home” will also be discussed in the meeting with Moskalkova.

The scheduled meeting comes in the aftermath of a prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow on Sunday resulting in the return of a total of 100 military personnel to their respective nations, officials from both countries confirmed. The prisoner swap saw the return of 50 Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry stated. Meanwhile, the Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak confirmed that 50 Ukrainian soldiers detained by the Russian forces amid the conflict were returned home.

As per Yermak’s statement, Ukrainian military personnel detained by Russia at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in addition to “the defenders of Mariupol, the guys from the Donetsk direction, from near Bakhmut, as well as from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson and other regions” were among the prisoners released during the swap with Russia, the CNN reported.

This was the 36th prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale military conflict following Russia’s 24 February invasion. According to the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Kyiv, 1,646 people, both civilians, and military personnel have returned home to Ukraine.