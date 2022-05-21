Russia Announces Complete Halt Of Gas Supply To Finland Over Non-payment Of Dues In Rubles

Russia has completely halted the gas supplies to Finland’s state energy company Gasum due to the failure of payment in rubles, as proposed earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the company’s statement, Moscow cut off the supply of the gas by the end of the working day of May 20, citing the payment due. Gazprom Export did not receive payment for gas supplies in April from Gasum, Finland in accordance with Russian Presidential Decree No. 172 which was instated on March 31, TASS reported citing the company.

Gazprom Export, the state corporation of Russia, had supplied approximately 1.49 bcm. m of gas to Finland’s Gasum in 2021. This amounted to 2/3 of the total gas consumption in the Baltic nation, said Gazprom. "Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles using the new details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," the Russian holding said in the statement on May 21. The Finnish gas company had asserted this week that it does not intend to comply with Gazprom's demand to pay for the supplied gas in roubles citing the breach of the existing contracts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the Russian central bank, the government, and Gazprom to demand from the "unfriendly countries" including all European Union states to pay towards the gas supplies in Russia’s own currency, in a retaliatory move to the Western coordinated sanctions. "We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told a conference.

Hardly 'possible or appropriate to engage in charity': Moscow

"In our situation, it is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity" with European customers. Group of Seven major economies G7 had meanwhile rejected Putin’s orders. Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck had clarified to the reporters in Berlin, "all G7 ministers agreed completely that this would be a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts."Habeck had asserted that the "payment in rouble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow Putin's demand.”

On May 20, the Finnish company decided to file a lawsuit to conduct proceedings regarding the violation of the existing contract with Russia’s Gazprom Export. Finnish minister in charge of European affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, had also reiterated this week that Helsinki will not pay for Russian gas in roubles. “Finland’s stance is clear. We support harsh sanctions... and we are ready to sanction also gas,” she told reporters in Finland at a briefing.

“Our policy is absolutely clear, we will not be paying in roubles. It is for the companies to carry this out within their own contractual framework with the Russian company counterpart.” Under Russia’s law, the buyers are required to pay euros or dollars into the bank account at Gazprombank, which will then convert proceeds into roubles.