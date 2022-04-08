Russia Announces Decision To Formally Terminate Its Membership In UNHRC Hours After Ouster

In a major development, Russia, on Friday, announced its decision to formally terminate its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council. The move comes hours after the UN General Assembly resolution suspended Russia from the UNHRC for its atrocities in its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement and called the resolution an 'unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment designed to make an example of a sovereign UN member pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies.'

In the statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "Unfortunately, in the current conditions, the Council has been de facto monopolised and exploited by one group of states. These states, which position themselves as beacons of human rights, are directly participating in, or abetting, flagrant mass human rights violations."

"Despite their status as Council members, they are not prepared to deviate from their political and economic bottom line in order to truly advance the cause of human rights in individual countries. Such actions violate the mandate given by the international community to this UN Council and undermine trust in the UN more broadly," Kremlin's statement further read.

Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that though the decision to end its membership in the UNHRC is effective immediately, however, it does not mean Russia is retreating from its international human rights commitments. "The Russian Federation intends to continue helping to facilitate a constructive dialogue on human rights and engaging all stakeholders in collective decision-making in the interests of all groups of states."

The UNGA Resolution on suspending Russia's membership in the UNHRC is an unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia pic.twitter.com/fXxWu1LpqA — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

For the unversed, an Emergency Special Session of the 193-member UN body resumed on Thursday over the draft resolution to suspend the Vladimir Putin-led country. While 93 members voted in favour of the resolution, 24 were against it and 58 countries abstained from voting. Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti informed on Friday that India abstained from the resolution that was adopted in the UNGA on Russia.

India abstained on the UN General Assembly vote this morning. I made a statement of Explanation of Vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/d2jD83tLoK — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) April 7, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The war between the two neighbouring countries has entered day 44 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a mega exclusive interview that he is 'ready' to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's Prosecutor General, on Friday, informed that as many as 169 children have been killed and 306 have been injured since the invasion began on February 24, The Kyiv Independent reported.