Russia Announces End Of Crimea Military Drills As Troops Return To Their Permanent Posts

On Wednesday, Russia announced that military drills in Crimea had ended and that troops were returning to their posts. Following planned drills in Crimea, a convoy carrying military equipment from the Russian Southern Military District unit crossed the Crimean bridge on its route to permanent deployment locations, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. "The troops of the Southern Military District are travelling by train to their permanent deployment places after participating in tactical drills at Crimean Peninsula test sites. The unit's personnel loaded caterpillar-tracked armoured vehicles, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery guns, onto railway platforms at entraining stations," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, February 15, that some of the troops stationed in Ukraine are being returned to their posts. It further stated that other drills, including those in Belarus and off Ukraine's Black Sea coast, were still going on. Reacting to this, US President Joe Biden stated that Washington is monitoring the development closely and is ready to respond decisively if Russian tries to invade Ukraine. Citing the American analysts, the US President stated that the Russian military remains very much in a "threatening position" and that the possibility of Ukrainian invasion cannot be denied.

Drills at Opuk interspecific training field

Earlier on Monday, February 14, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of troops from the Southern Military District in Crimea undertaking mortar training during military drills. The combat training was conducted as part of a camp gathering of rocket and artillery units at the Opuk interspecific training field. In shelters and open areas, crews fired 82-mm and 120-mm mortars at mock enemy positions, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since 2014

It should be mentioned here that Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly President, Viktor Yanukovych, was deposed by a popular uprising. Moscow retaliated by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and backed rebels in the east, where over 14,000 people have been killed in combat so far. Large-scale battles were halted by a 2015 peace pact brokered by France and Germany, but frequent skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine have continued, and efforts to establish a political settlement have faltered, the AP reported.

Image: AP