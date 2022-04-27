Russia Announces 'personal Restrictions' Against 287 Members Of UK Parliament

Russia on Wednesday, April 27, announced 'personal restrictions' on 287 members of the House of Commons, the lower house of the Britain Parliament. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the decision has been taken in response to sanctions imposed against 386 deputies of the Russian State Duma by the United Kingdom. The Britain lawmakers who have been targeted in the restrictions will not be permitted to enter Russia. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 60 days.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK MPs of contributing to the "groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK." The UK lawmakers who have been targeted in the personal restrictions include Stephen Paul Barclay, David Michael Davis, Charles George Eustice, Alistair William Jack, Andrea Jacqueline Leadsom. Among those on the list of 287 British MPs are Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, Nigel Adams, Diane Julie Abbott, Preet Kaur Gill, Alan Campbell, John Healey, Mark Steven Spencer, Stuart James Andrew, Peter William Bone among many others.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in the statement said, "The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation." Notably, after Russia initiated a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, several EU nations announced sanctions against Moscow to pressurise Kremlin to end the war in Kyiv. The countries even pledged to reduce dependence on Russian gas and oil imports.

UK announces sanctions against Russian Duma members

It is to mention here that the UK government had imposed sanctions against 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament on March 11. The UK government stated that the lawmakers who have been targeted in the sanctions had supported the Ukrainian breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk and approved the presence of the Russian military in these regions. The UK had banned these lawmakers from travelling to the UK and will not be able to access assets that they have in the United Kingdom. It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom has been offering military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow. In the latest development, the UK government announced ban on products and technologies that Russia "could use to repress the people of Ukraine." It further removed all the tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine and all quotas under the free trade agreement.

📣🇬🇧🇺🇦 We’ve announced new measures to support Ukraine 👇



✅ Cut tariffs on all goods from #Ukraine to zero, under UK-Ukraine FTA

✅ New export ban on products & technology Russia could use to repress Ukraine



More here👇https://t.co/v4xutudlci — Anne-Marie Trevelyan (@annietrev) April 25, 2022

Today I have sanctioned 386 members of Russia's State Duma for supporting Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.



We mean what we say. With our allies and partners, we will cripple the Russian economy and cut off Putin’s war machine. https://t.co/55ouGxnwZx — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 11, 2022

