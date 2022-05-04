Russia Announces Sanctions Against 63 Japanese Citizens, Bans Entry Of PM Kishida

Russia announced on May 4 that it has barred several dozen Japanese officials from entering the country, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after Tokyo backed international sanctions against Moscow over its military assault in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign ministry accused Tokyo of adopting "practical steps aimed at dismantling good neighbourly ties, damaging the Russian economy and the international prestige of the country."

In a statement released on May 4, the Russian Foreign ministry stated, "The administration of F. Kishida launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign (and) allows unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats."

"It is echoed by public figures, experts, representatives of Japanese media, who are completely engaged by the attitudes of the West towards our country," the statement further added. Moreover, the foreign ministry announced that 63 Japanese individuals, including the prime minister, cabinet members, lawmakers, journalists, and professors, would be barred from entering Russia "indefinitely."

Japan-Russia ties

While a hot conflict rages on Russia's western border, a long-running cold war on the country's eastern border is heating up. Relations between Japan and Russia have been strained for a long time, but they have become even more so since Moscow's troops launched a multi-pronged assault on Ukraine in February. Japan, which is strongly linked with the US and aligned with the rest of the West, has elevated its diplomatic profile, provided financial assistance to Ukraine, and imposed sanctions on Russian persons and firms, as well as limiting future Japanese investments in Russia.

While Moscow primarily targets Western countries that transfer military equipment to Ukraine, it has included Japan as well in its list of "unfriendly nations." A new chill is also noticeable in relations concerning the contentious Kuril Islands/Northern Territories, which have been a source of contention since 1945. Notably, Russia has put a stop to discussions and begun military training around the disputed islands.

While the recent deterioration in relations is unexpected, it is part of a pattern that has been seen in Moscow-Tokyo relations since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had developed a close connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, departed office in 2020. However, it is worth mentioning here that Tokyo, impeded by its pacifist constitution, is refusing to send arms to Ukraine. Moreover, despite the imposition of sanctions, Japan is not suspending imports of Russian oil or gas.

