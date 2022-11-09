Russia Announces Troop Withdrawal From Parts Of Kherson To The Left Bank Of Dnipro River

In the latest development amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shogun has agreed to the suggestion of the commander of all Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin regarding the withdrawal of troops from parts of the Kherson region to the left bank of the Dnipro River.

General Sergei Surovikin had stated that following his appointment as the commander of all Russian forces in Ukraine last month, the situation in the region of Russia’s special military operation was tense as Ukrainian forces kept organising counterattacks, reported Sputnik.

The decision was made after General Surovikin delivered a report to Defence Minister Shoigu on the course of Russia’s special military operation. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Shoigu emphasised that the lives of Russia’s servicemen will always be a top priority amid the war.

Russia engaged against Ukraine’s counter-offensive

As per General Sergei Surovikin, the situation in the region of Russia’s special military operation has generally stabilised, and the Russian forces have managed to fend off Ukraine’s counterattacks in the direction of Krasny Liman and Kupyansk, reported Sputnik.

Moreover, as per Surovikin, the attempted offensive by the Ukrainian military on Kherson last night was repelled too. The Russian general claimed that the Ukrainian side is suffering significant losses. He claimed Ukraine lost around 9.5 thousand men, accounting for both killed and wounded, in the direction of Kherson since August.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Kherson region have considered the possibility of Russian troops leaving the city. Kherson joined Russia following a referendum in late September.

The city is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, which exposes it to potential attacks by the Ukrainian forces, while the eastern side provides a better defence against such offensives. This is because the river acts as a giant natural obstacle.

Image: AP