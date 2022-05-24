Russia Appears To Steal Ukraine's Grain, Reveals New Satellite Images As War Enters Day 90

Russia is appearing to ramp up its theft of Ukrainian grain as the war between both countries continues to escalate with no breakthrough ceasefire agreement in place. According to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol shared by Maxar Technologies, two Russia-flagged bulk carrier ships are shown docking and loading up with what is believed to be stolen Ukrainian grain.

Previously Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of “gradually stealing Ukrainian food products and trying to sell them. The pictures, released by Maxar Technologies, are dated May 19 and May 21. As per the CNN report, these pictures show ships, the Matros Pozynich and the Matros Koshka docked next to what appears to be grain silos with grain pouring off a belt into an open hold.

Both ships have now reportedly left the port, stated the report citing the ship-tracking site MarineTraffic.com. Notably, the Matros Pozynich is sailing through the Aegean Sea claiming to be on its way to Beirut and the Matros Kashka is still in the Black Sea.

However, it still remains difficult to determine if the ship is being loaded with grains stolen from Ukraine but, as per the report, Russia-annexed Crimea produces only a little grain itself. Meanwhile, regions like Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are considered agriculturally rich places in war-torn Ukraine whose routes are blocked by Russia, triggering warnings of food shortage by international bodies.

NEW Satellite images from ⁦@Maxar⁩ appear to show two Russian ships again loading up with stolen Ukrainian grain in Crimea and heading out to sea. pic.twitter.com/laE2XdIpYQ — Russia Ukraine Conflict (@Russiaconflict) May 23, 2022

Russian ship carried out similar mission earlier this month

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Ukrainian officials and industry sources have told CNN that Russian forces in the occupied areas have emptied several silos and trucked the grain south. The report noted that just earlier this month, a Russian ship, Matros Pozynich carried out a similar mission including loading up with grain and setting sail out of the Black Sea and into the Mediterranean. The vessel was initially bound for Egypt with its cargo. However, it was turned away from Alexandria after a warning from Ukrainian officials, the country’s government stated.

The ship was barred from entering Beirut, eventually docking in Latakia, in Syria, the same place where Moscow for several years has been reportedly propping up the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Additionally, Russia has been blocking Ukraine from exporting goods from its ports sparking concerns over the global food crisis.

Most recently on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “The world community must help Ukraine unblock seaports, otherwise the energy crisis will be followed by a food crisis and many more countries will face it…Russia has blocked almost all ports and all, so to speak, maritime opportunities to export food -- our grain, barley, sunflower and more. A lot of things."

Image: AP