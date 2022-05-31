Russia-appointed LPR Governor Claims Moscow Controls One-third Of Severodonetsk City

As the ongoing war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, Leonid Pasechnik, Moscow-appointed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) governor, claimed that Russian troops have already captured one-third area of Severodonetsk city. His comments came amid the fierce battle between the troops of both countries in Ukraine's eastern regions. "We can already say that a third of the city is under our control," Pasechnik told the TASS news agency. He went on to say that combat is now taking place in the region's urban areas, and that offensive is not going as fast as Russia would have liked.

"But first of all, we want to preserve the city's infrastructure as much as possible," Pasechnik claimed, adding that Ukrainian troops have been using tactics to hide behind the civilian population in Severodonetsk. According to him, the main task of Russian forces is to completely "liberate" the Severodonetsk and Lysychansk cities, where around 10,000 Ukrainian troops are deployed. As per reports, the LPR's People's Militia has been marching towards Severodonetsk and Lysychansk cities since the beginning of March.

The situation in Donbass is 'extremely challenging': Zelesnkyy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has termed the situation in Donbass as "extremely challenging" as Russia continues its onslaught in the region. He also alleged that Russian forces have damaged more than 1,800 educational facilities so far, describing the damage as "colossal." Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik has claimed that as many as 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (DPR) have been taken as prisoners of war (POWs). He further warned that there will be more POWs in the eastern Donbass region as their commanders are deploying the units of territorial defence in the region.

Ukraine's separatist regions DPR & LPR appoint their ambassadors to Moscow

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine's breakaway regions DPR and the LPR appointed their ambassadors to Moscow earlier in May. DPR's head Denis Pushilin and LPR's head Leonid Pasechnik appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia. Olga Makeeva was appointed as the DPR ambassador to Russia, whereas, Rodion Miroshnik was appointed as the diplomat of the LPR to the Russian Federation, TASS reported.

