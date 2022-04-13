Russia Appointing Gen. Dvornikov Shows 'ineffective Pre-war Planning': UK Swipes At Putin

Amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine which has entered day 47, the British Defence Ministry has released its latest intelligence update on Wednesday, April 13. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the British defence intelligence stated that Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the war in Ukraine reflects its "attempt to centralise command and control."

According to UK Defence Ministry, Russia's selection of Dvornikov shows the tough resistance shown by Ukraine against the Russian armed forces and "ineffective war plan of Russia". The statement comes across as a straight dig at Vladimir Putin's decision-making amid the ongoing war.

"Russia’s appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the war in Ukraine represents an attempt to centralise command and control. An inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered Russia’s invasion to date," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

According to UK Defence Ministry, Army General Alexander Dvornikov like other senior Russian generals has previous command experience in Syria. Dvornikov has even commanded Russia's Southern Military District bordering Ukraine's Donbass region.

It further stated that the inability of the armed forces of Russian forces to "cohere and coordinate military activity" has hindered its invasion of Ukraine. As per the UK intelligence update, the resistance of Ukrainian forces has resulted in Russia reassessing its military operations. The UK Defence Ministry stated that Russian messaging has revealed progress in the offensives in Donbass as armed forces of Moscow have again focused eastwards.

"Russian messaging has recently emphasised progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia’s forces refocus eastwards. Dvornikov’s selection further demonstrates how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operations," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy

It is pertinent to note here that since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, the United Kingdom and all other European nations have showcased full support to Kyiv and imposed sanctions against Moscow. Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He even took a tour of empty streets in Kyiv along with Zelenskyy. Johnson in a tweet said that the meeting with Zelenskyy was to showcase the UK's "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine".

Ukraine claims 19,800 Russian soldiers lost their lives

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues for the second month, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in a Facebook post on 13th April stated that about 19,800 Russian soldiers have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion.

The Defence Ministry has further revealed that Russia has lost 1964 combat armoured machines, 358 artillery systems, 115 MLRS, 739 tanks, 143 helicopters, 158 aircraft, 64 anti-aircraft warfare systems and four mobile SRBM systems.

Furthermore, 76 fuel tanks, 132 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven vessels including ships and boats, 25 special equipment and 1429 vehicles of Russia have been destroyed in the military offensive in Ukraine.

