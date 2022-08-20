Russia Appoints New Commander To Lead Black Sea Fleet As War In Ukraine Enters Day 178

Amid the brutal Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe, a new commander has been chosen to lead the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to military sources cited by the official news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday. Following a string of setbacks, Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov has confirmed media reports that he has been appointed as the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. As per an RFE/RL report, Sokolov announced his appointment on August 19, further saying that he has been replaced as the head by Igor Osipov, who was released from his duties earlier this week in one of the most visible removals of a military leader so far in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

This change took place in the wake of recent explosions that shook Russian-occupied Crimea, which had previously been considered safe rear ground for Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine. A number of military defeats have befallen the Black Sea Fleet during the conflict, notably the sinking of its flagship, the Moskva, in April and casualties during the Russian withdrawal from Snake Island in the Danube delta two months later.

As per RIA Novosti, Sokolov was introduced to the Black Sea Fleet's military council in Sevastopol. The news agency reported, “There was no public event, and probably won't be, due to the yellow terrorist alert level introduced in the city".

It is pertinent to mention that the 59-year-old, Sokolov has held a number of important roles in the Russian navy.

Crimea confronted several missile attacks in the past weeks

Furthermore, Igor Osipov was under pressure since the Moskva, Russia's flagship ship in the Black Sea Fleet, sunk close to Crimea in April. Even though Russia stated that a fire triggered an explosion of armaments on board and that the ship sunk in rough seas while being hauled to port, Ukraine alleged that it fired missiles at the ship, RFE/RL reported.

Meanwhile, On August 9, three explosives targeted a Russian Air Force facility in Crimea. Despite claims to the contrary from the Russian Defense Ministry, photos captured by Western satellites revealed considerable aircraft losses.

Further, a munitions depot in the Crimean peninsula experienced explosions on August 16. A munitions storage attack close to Dzhankoi has been referred to as an "act of sabotage" by Russia. According to the Associated Press report, Sergei Aksyonov, the regional leader for Crimea, said that the blast at the weapons stockpile left three people injured and necessitated the evacuation of over 3,000 people.

Western authorities have further said that recent explosions in Crimea had rendered over half of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet aircraft inoperable and placed the fleet into a defensive posture, according to dpa news agency reported on August 19. Whereas, Sokolov reportedly told a group of navy commanders that the fleet has been "successfully completing" all of the assignments given to it, according to TASS.

(Image: AP)