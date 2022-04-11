Russia Appoints New War Commander Even As Kremlin Pulls Back Troops From Parts Of Ukraine

After having faced major setbacks in many parts of the war-ravaged Ukraine following its invasion that began on February 24, Russia appointed a new Ukraine war commander, a U.S. official stated on Sunday. Russia has now turned to 60-year-old General Alexander Dvornikov, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers, and according to US officials, a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. So far, Russia had no central war commander on the ground. The senior official who identified the new commander was not authorised to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Following this development, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, "no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine." Moreover, in a statement to CNN's "State of the Union", Sullivan stated, “This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians." The White House National Security Adviser added, “And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands.''

What changes will Russia's new decision bring?

This decision is believed to establish new battlefield leadership as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focussed push to expand Russian control in the Donbas region. The new decision also follows a failed opening bid to conquer Kyiv, the capital. Newly appointed Ukraine war commander Dvornikov gained prominence while leading the Russian group of forces in Syria, where Moscow has waged a military campaign since 2015 to back President Bashar Assad’s regime during a devastating civil war.

In 2016, Russia's President Vladimir Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards. Dvornikov has served as the commander of the Southern Military District. Jake Sullivan spoke about General Dvornikov as having a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and said “we can expect more of the same in this theater.” But he stressed that the U.S. strategy remains the same in providing Ukraine with the military and logistical support it needs.

Last week, while addressing the "free people of a brave country," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late-night video message to Ukrainians that Russia’s war aim "was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone" and that the "entire European project is a target," as per FOX.

