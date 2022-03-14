Amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russia has asked China for military equipment, Washington Post reported on Sunday citing a US official. While it is not clear what kind of weaponry or aid has been requested by Moscow, China has said that its relationship with Russia remains “rock solid” prompting speculations that it might fulfil the demand. However, US NSA Jake Sullivan recently warned that the US was keeping a close guard on the actions of China and any attempt to aid Russia might result in severe sanctions.

Meanwhile, a report in Financial Times revealed that the Kremlin has been asking for military aid from China since the start of its attack on Ukraine. Several other reports floating in American media suggest that Russian troops might be running out of weaponry as the conflict entered the third week. On the other hand, the West is pulling all stops to support Ukraine in the battle. Led by the US, EU and the UK, Kyiv’s western alliances have been supplying missiles to Ukrainian troops.

China is deeply concerned about Ukraine

Addressing reporters, a Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington Liu Pengyu said he was unaware of any suggestions that China might be willing to help Russia. He added that the Xi Jinping administration was “deeply concerned and grieved on the Ukraine situation. “We sincerely hope that the situation will ease and peace will return at an early date,” he added.

Just a day ago, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine. The American diplomat is scheduled to meet a high ranking Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome later on Monday.

Over 600 Ukrainian civilians killed, claims UN

The Russian invasion of the erstwhile Soviet state has entered its third week now. On Sunday, United Nations reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian bombardments and armed attacks.

Meanwhile, the West, led by America, has stepped up on sanctions against Russian individuals and enterprises. China, which claimed that its relations with Russia continue to remain ‘rock solid’, has failed to impose any substantial embargo on its neighbour.

(Image: AP)